Karen Lund (nee Lee), age 67, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2019, at Thunder Bay Regional with family by her side.
Karen was born on September 30th, 1951 in Fort Frances, Ontario. She was a caring and passionate woman who was an active member of the deaf community and deaf club, as well as the board of the Canadian Hearing Society and an advocate for creating a barrier-free community. Karen loved spending time with her beloved dogs Lochey, Daisy and Koola. She loved the outdoors and spent many summers camping. She also loved crafts, crotchet and sewing. Karen was a positive light and found joy in talking with people, as well as teaching sign language and sharing her deaf culture. Karen has joined her big family in heaven.
Karen will be lovingly remembered by the love of her life, Karl, and her pride and joy, her son Jeff. She will also be sadly missed by her brother Gary (Margaret) Lee, sisters Linda Fraser and Grace Silver, mother-in-law Jeananne Lund, in-laws Patsy Lee, Susan (Kirby) Haines, Christine (Larry) Paavola, and David (Vicki) Lund, numerous nieces and nephews, god-daughter Ashley Bergeron and best friend Lori Bergeron.
Karen was predeceased by her parents George Sr. and Frances Lee, brothers Herman “Nibbs” and George Jr. Lee, brother-in-law Glen Fraser and father-in-law Charles Lund.
After a long battle of liver disease, our family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the ICU for her exceptional care. We would also like to thank the rehabilitation staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Current River Community Centre (450 Dewe Ave, Thunder Bay) on August 22, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 p.m.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Karen's memory to the Canadian Liver Foundation or a charity of choice.