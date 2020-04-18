|
|
Karen MacTavish, aged 56 years, passed away peacefully at St Joseph's Hospice in March 30, 2020 with loved ones by her side. Karen was born on May 28, 1963 in Fort William, Ontario to Anna & Ian MacTavish. She received a diploma in Recreation from Confederation College and worked various occupations throughout her years, including at Twin City Crossroads, Wasaya Airways, and most recently at Wesway Respite Care. In addition, she took many years to stay at home in Nolalu, Ontario to raise her three children. Karen was always involved in the community, through the Nolalu Community Centre, Whitefish Valley Public School or Milehill Melodrama (to name a few). Many members of the community will be quick to credit her with organizing fundraising, events and fun within whatever community she was involved in. She worked hard to bring joy to those around her, and always loved a good party. She also enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was camping, fishing, hiking or running. She became a leader within the Thunder Bay fitness community, coaching training groups for the Firefighter's 10 mile Road Race, or running free fitness groups at Hillcrest park. She is survived by her Companion Tom Marinis, Ex-husband Brian Maki, Children Kirsten Carruthers (Braden Carruthers), Blair Maki & Justin Maki, Grandchildren Bruce & Lynn Carruthers, Mother Anna MacTavish, Sister Sherry Malinoski (Kenny Malinoski) & Brother Kevin MacTavish (Susan MacTavish). She was predeceased by her Father Ian MacTavish. In Lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in her memory to St Joseph's Hospice, The Northern Cancer Fund or Isthmus Canada. May it also be suggested that you plant a Sunflower in her honor this Spring. Due to the current Public Health Orders in place nationwide, organization of a gathering in her memory has been deferred, a date has yet to be determined.