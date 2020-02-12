|
|
It is with profound sadness the family of Karen Madsen announces her sudden & unexpected passing on February 6, 2020. Karen was born in Odense, Denmark on April 27, 1946. She immigrated in 1957 with her family. Karen worked at Safeway as a cashier for many years, before finding her career at Bell Canada as a switchboard operator. Karen loved to travel; she spoke of her fun times in Cuba and Arizona. Her open personality made it easy for her to strike up conversation with anyone, often times ending in friendships. Karen enjoyed hours on the phone with good friends who will be lost without her, Ritva Kohlin and Rita Jonassen, she truly valued your friendship. Karen was kind, gentle, generous, loving and always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Nieces and nephews will tell you Auntie Karen was the “BEST & FAVORITE” hands down! Karen leaves behind to mourn her beloved son Toller Madsen (Linda) and her chosen daughter Lora Bulmer (Ed), niece: Michelle Jensen (Gus), nephews: Kirk Quast, Kelly Quast (Tobi), Brian Quast (Keri), and Lou Please sign the
Peltokangas (Alyson). Great nieces and nephews: Michael, Nicholas, Kaleigh, Brett, Mitchell, Stella, Sophie, Oliver, Ava and Bailey. Best friend Barry Wilen. Siblings Inge Peltokangas, Bente Madsen and Zack Madsen. She was predeceased by her parents, Hans and Gerda Madsen. In addition, a special thank you to her neighbours Dolly and Barry of Matthew Court for their heartfelt assistance to Karen, and being with her in the end. At Karen's request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life will be held on February 22, 2020 at O'Kelly Armoury at 317 Park Ave from 1:00-3:00. If friends so desire, donations may be made in her name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times
Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com