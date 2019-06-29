Home

Ms. Karen Ann Nuttall, age 60 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on June 25, 2019. Born on October 24, 1958 in Winnipeg, MB, she was raised and educated in Hurkett/Dorion and attended NipRock High School. Karen is survived by one daughter Shelley (Dean) Brizard, 3 grandchildren Jordan (Tawny), Jenna and Brooke, 2 brothers Calvin (Natalie) and Scott (France), 1 sister Connie (Steve). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Victoria and Alonzo Nuttall and her spouse Al Matychuk. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a small private gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 6th at Dean and Shelley's at 2pm. Interment will be held at a later date in Hurkett Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund or to a charity of choice would be appreciated.

