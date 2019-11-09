Home

Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
St. Agnes Catholic Church,
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
St. Agnes Catholic Church,
1019 Brown St.
Thunder Bay,, ON
Karin Gollat Obituary

Ms. Karin Gollat age 64 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away in 105-273 Pioneer Drive, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. With feelings of love and loss, the family of Karen Gollat announces her sudden passing at her Pioneer Court home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 64.

Karen will be lovingly remembered by her mother Josephine, sisters Mary Lou Bernardi, Donna and Jo-Ann Dewar (Terry), brother Rick (Rose) and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Karen was predeceased by her father Louis, brother-in-law Don and sister-in-law Lynn, with whom she now shares company at peace and rest.

A Mass will be celebrated in memory of Karen on Tuesday, November 12th at 12:10 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1019 Brown St., Thunder Bay, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Reception to follow the service in the church hall. Internment will take place at Mountainview Cemetery immediately following the reception. For those wishing to do so, memorial donations in memory of Karen may be made to St. Joseph's Foundation - Mental Health Supportive Housing or The Schizophrenia Society of Ontario.

Karen's family is deeply grateful for the loving care provided by the helpful staff of Pioneer Court who were like Karen's second family caring for all of her daily life needs. Thanks also to the doctors, nurses and support workers who have given great care and understanding. Special recognition goes to the Comprehensive Community Support Team, her nurse Jan, Doctors Noy and Vance and the dedicated staff of Paramed who assisted Karen in her daily care.

For all those named and unnamed who have touched Karen's life, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts

Karen will be greatly missed …….
§
Karin Gollat will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

On-line Condolences may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
