It is with great sadness that on January 11, 2020 we announce the passing of Karl H. Friedl. Karl was born on September 19, 1935 in the city of Toronto, Ontario. In the winter of 1974, Karl and his family moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario. Karl worked at the T. Eaton Company for 41 years and he also worked at Lakehead Freightways in Thunder Bay part time for a few years. He is survived by his children Karl Jr (Julie), Yvonne, Steven (Martina), Jim (Karen), Renata (David), Robert (Stephanie) and Paul (Nancy). He is also survived by his sister Theresa (Edward); brother John (Yvonne) and by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; one nephew and seven nieces. Predeceased by his late wife Catherine (2003); both parents Karl and Mary Friedl and in-laws James and Kate Rayfield. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral with Msgr. Pat Stilla, V.G. officiating. The Vigil for the deceased will include the visitation with the family from 6 – 8 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
