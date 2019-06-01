|
Karl Heinz Friedrich Ludwig Wahl, age 86, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on May 10th, 2019 at 3:20PM, after a brief struggle with cancer. Karl was born in Gollnow, Germany on January 23rd, 1933 to Gustav and Hulda Wahl. He emigrated to Canada in 1952, working on farms in Alberta, and cooking at bush camps in BC. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Marianne, and worked at Leitch Gold Mine, living on the townsite for eight years while raising their two daughters. When the mine closed, Karl drove the Bookmobile for the Northwest Regional Library, while pursuing his BA at Lakehead University. Karl later obtained his Masters in Library Science (MLS) at Toronto University. Karl then worked for the Southeastern Regional Library in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, until 1979, when he obtained the position of Chief Librarian at Waverly Library in Thunder Bay, where he worked until his retirement fourteen years later. Karl was a vital part of his community; he was an avid volunteer for the Cystic Fibrosis chapter, and enjoyed a life membership with the Cambrian Players, and the N.D.P. He was an active member of the Fort William Rotary Club, and sang with the Interlink Choir. Each spring he volunteered with the 55Plus Income Tax Return program. Karl and Marianne travelled extensively across this beautiful country and to Europe, often bringing one or two grandchildren with them. Besides travelling, Karl enjoyed reading and crosswords, photography and camping. He loved all kinds of music, especially Jazz, Dixieland and Classical. His family was his priority and he showed his love with constant practical support and encouragement. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Marianne, his daughters Heidi Wahl (Murray Norman) and Natalie Wahl, grandchildren Christopher (Amanda) Norman, Carla Norman (Bill Rogers), Marie Wahl, Emily Wahl (Daryl Lawley), Amma Wahl, David Wahl, Rebekah Wahl, great-grandchildren Lilli and Kevin Norman, sisters Christel Wick, Heidamarie Wahl, and Hannelore (Hanspeter) Keuseman, as well as numerous relatives in Germany. Karl was predeceased by his two brothers Ullrich Wahl and Gerhard Wahl, sister Hertha, and brother-in-law Yupp Wick. Please help us to celebrate this wonderful man's life! Feel free to dress in whatever you're comfortable in; he loved bright colors! Saturday, June 8th, 2019, at the Italian Cultural Centre at 132 South Algoma Street, Thunder Bay ON, 1:00 - 4:00PM. Visit with family 1:00-1:30 PM. Service at 1:30PM, followed by refreshments. Special thanks to the staff at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, 1A, 2C & 3A; Carla RN; Palliative Care Team; Dr. Sweet & Stroke Team; Dr. De Paggio & Cancer Centre; Dr. Bezanson; Donald Hutchinson, NP; Bayshore PSW's; St. Elizabeth nursing staff, especially Garnet, Caroline & Ashley, for their loving care and compassion; Linda Roussel (LHIN) for coordinating all things so effortlessly and seamlessly. If desired, donations to Cystic Fibrosis, Thunder Bay Symphony, or MEMO gratefully appreciated.Online condolences
