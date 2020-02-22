Home

Karl John Kruger


1955 - 2020
Karl John Kruger Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Karl John Kruger announce his passing at Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He passed peacefully, with his brother Garrett by his side. He had a lengthy battle with ALS. Karl was born on May 19, 1955 in Fort Frances, Ont. to Karl and Margaret Kruger, who predeceased him. Upon graduation of high school, he attended school in Thunder Bay, and became a welder. Karl worked construction across Canada, and was a proud member of UA Local 628. Surviving siblings include Stanley (Mary Jane), Garrett (Linda), Kurt, Karen (Bill Adamson), Marilyn (Ian Murray), Jane (Alan Mintenko) and Laurie (Tony Pedreira). As per Karl's wishes, no service will be held.
Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com

