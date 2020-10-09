Mrs. Kata Butorac, mother, “Baka”, aunt, age 96 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6 2020 at Bethammi with daughter Anka by her side.



Born on January 11, 1924 in Danje Pazariste, Lika, Croatia, she worked at Black Squirrel and Central Park Lodge as a seamstress. Family was very important to her and was her main interest. She loved gardening and enjoyed watching her garden grow as well as her many house plants. She enjoyed swimming and went faithfully to Volunteer Pool until a few years ago. She was an avid knitter and kept her family well supplied with slippers, hats and mitts. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking. Visitors were always welcomed. She was also a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Andrew's CWL.



She is survived by sons Nikola and Marko (Virginia) and daughters Anka and Ljubica (Ljuba) (Phil). Also survived by grandchildren Jack, Peter (Karen), Paul (Marriah), Thomas, Mary, Kaya, Sara and Matt (grandson-in-law) and great grandchildren Chase, Cole, Clay and Ivan. Numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Croatia also survive.



She was predeceased by spouse Ivan (1997), daughter Millie (Milka) (1997), and granddaughter Joan Kata Keenan (October 6, 2020). Also predeceased by parents, siblings and other family in Croatia.



Visitation and prayers will be offered from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:30 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Friday, October 9, 2020. Mass at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin (Croatian Church) at 479 Oliver Road will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 followed by interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Care Group-Bethammi Nursing Home or Wesway would be greatly appreciated.



Due to Covid restrictions, attendance at Mass will be limited with family as a priority. Please advise Harbourview prior to the Mass if you intend to attend. Friends, who so wish, are welcome to attend the interment which will be held immediately following the Church service at St. Andrew's Cemetery and where attendance restrictions for the outdoor service are higher.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.