Mrs. Katherine Ann Kwasny, age 58 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away unexpectedly at TBRHSC on Friday January 17, 2020. Born June 17, 1961 in Thunder Bay, where she was raised, graduating from Westgate High School. Kathy went on to become a registered practical nurse with the City of Thunder Bay, where she spent 30 enjoyable years there before retiring. Kathy is survived by her loving son Adam Kwasny, brother Michael Pelechaty, sister Iris Dean (Terry), brother George Pelechaty, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy will be missed by all especially her close friend Heather Olinyk and Heather's mom Barbara Lyght. She was predeceased by her husband Brian, parents George and Iris Pelechaty, parents-in-law Joseph and Elsie Kwasny. Interment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences
