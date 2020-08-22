The family of Katherine Deley is saddened to announce that she unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Katherine was born October 5, 1951 in Fort William, Ontario to Bill and Terry Skinn. She attended Grey Park and Westmount public schools and Westgate High School. She started her career with the Royal Bank where her knowledge of computers started her on a path of working various computer related jobs with the Credit Union in Winnipeg, City of Thunder Bay and the Government of Ontario (Old Fort William). Downsizing with the Government led her to her favourite job, bookkeeping and income taxes. Shortly after, Kathy decided to take her love for helping out small businesses and individuals with their taxes, and opened her own business "The Office Assistant". Kathy was a proud mother of two sons Neil and Sean Irwin. She was a good role model for her boys as a strong, independent woman that ran her own business. Yet, she was always there for them with back scratchings, chicken soup and advice. She was also blessed with two granddaughters and two grandsons whom she loved to spend time with. They have many great memories including sleepovers at her house, camping at her trailer and learning how to sew and bake. She was also a proud supporter of all her children and grandchildren's activities and endeavors. Kathy had a passion for sewing and enjoyed spending her time crafting lovely creations. She enjoyed traveling with her friends around the world and always looked forward to attending country music festivals and concerts. Kathy's happy place was definitely at her trailer. She enjoyed spending time with her neighbouring friends at the campground and kicking back, relaxing and reading a good book. Kathy was a wonderful baker and was always the one who was requested to bring the dessert to all of the family gatherings. She never forgot to bring her tupperware for leftovers at Christmas dinner. Survived by her sons, Neil (Crystal) and Sean (Bella) Irwin; siblings: William (Heidi) Skinn and Lori (Craig) Zelkovich; four grandchildren: Jordan, Paige, Jack and Josh Irwin; nieces: Jennifer (Kyle) Pearson, Dayna (Jeremy) Zelkovich and Kaylene Zelkovich; and great nieces and nephews: Rhys and Rhylan Pearson, Hayden Zelkovich, Ben Tibbs, Jordan, Ryder and Kenzley Roberts. Predeceased by her parents, Bill and Terry Skinn; niece Brieann Zelkovich: and great nephew S.J. Tibbs. A funeral visitation has already taken place this past Friday, August 21, 2020 at Blake Funeral Chapel and cremation will follow. The family would like to thank the great medical staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and Dr. Dani Garon and Dr. Mike Long for their care. We would also like to thank the staff at Sargent & Son Funeral Home for the lovely service they provided for Katherine.



