It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine Fieldhouse (nee Kurylyk) Tuesday August 13th, 2019. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Saskatoon May 22nd, 1947 to a large family that consisted of five brothers and seven sisters. She grew up there, but became more adventurous after meeting the love her life Jack Fieldhouse, and travelled throughout Canada with him; ultimately calling Thunder Bay home. She worked at the Neebing Roadhouse for many years, starting first as a waitress and then moving into the kitchen working as a cook. She gave selflessly to those around her, and if you were one of the fortunate ones, she wouldn't hesitate to share one her world class meals with you! She made many friends over the years and would never turn down the opportunity to head south of the border with Jack to enjoy all types of racing, from NASCAR to Late model. She was an avid animal lover, and shared her home to numerous dogs over the years. Kathy will be sadly missed and remembered by her son Peter Fieldhouse (Lauri), grandchildren Keira, and Ryan. Her brothers John, Joe, Steve Peter and Paul, her sisters Helen, Mary, Annie, Eva, Vicky, Liz, Stella, and all of her friends on Kamview. She was predeceased by Jack Fieldhouse, and stepson David (Dewey) and her brother Michael. As per Kathy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. We would like to thank Dr. Kiesselgoff, Dr. Miller, Dr. Bezanson, the nurses at the cancer center and 3B at the TBRHSC, specifically Liane, Robin, David and Emily for their exceptional care of Kathy during her difficult times. As a collaborative effort, you all ensured her comfort and made the transition home effortless, we couldn't have done it without you all. A sincere, heartfelt thank you also goes out to all of the neighbours on Kamview. You provided her the opportunity to remain home, that she was well fed, and well looked after. Kathy was overwhelmed by the support and eternally thankful.Online condolences
