|
|
April 12, 1927 –
April 8, 2020
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our mother Katherine (Wally) Saplywy at Hogarth Riverview Manor on April 8, 2020, just 4 days short of her 93rd birthday. Kay (as she was known) was the eldest of seven children born to Mary and Peter Zawada on the farm near Stornoway, SK. Kay received her elementary and high school education in nearby Stornoway. Upon the death of her father it was decided she needed to find employment in order to help support the family. Kay found employment at a hardware store in Roblin, MB, where she was considered a real asset because she was fluent in both Ukrainian and English. In 1947, Kay met and married James Walychenko (later changed to Wally) and together they worked the family farm inherited by James. In 1948 their daughter Margaret was born in Yorkton, SK. In 1952, the family moved to Fort William, where James found work at Canada Car, bought a house in Westfort and in July their son Ronald was born. For most of her life Kay worked in the retail sector including Chapples, Sears, A&P and finally the LCBO from which she retired, at the age of 65 years. Sometime after the death of our father Kay was remarried to William Saplywy. However their marriage ended in separation. Apart from work and family Kay had many talents and interests including sewing, knitting and crocheting. Mom also loved gardening and picking wild berries and mushrooms, which were often served with her famous perogies. Upon retirement Mom also enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing rumoli with her "card ladies". Kay also volunteered at the hospital and at West Thunder Community Centre. Kay was predeceased by her parents, her younger brother John who was tragically struck and killed by lightening, her husbands James and William and most recently her sister Stella Kush of Kamsack, SK. Left to mourn her are her children Margaret and Ronald, her sister Nettie Bodnarick of Yorkton, SK, her sister Irene Bodinchuk of Kamloops. BC, her brother Stan (Janet) Zawada of Fraser lake, BC, her brother Norman (Leslie) Zawada of Agassiz, BC as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with Kay's wishes, there will be no ceremony; cremation has taken place and private family remembrances will take place at a later date.
Rest peacefully, Mom.
We love you.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com