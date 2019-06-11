|
|
Katheryn Mary Johnston (Rees), age 88, passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Port Arthur on January 25, 1931, she was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay. Katheryn was involved with Jackpine Community Centre and was a long time member of the McIntyre Women's Institute and Kakabeka Legion. She enjoyed family card games, bingo, puzzles, trips to the casino, baking, knitting, crocheting, camping, farming and gardening. She loved her sports, cheering on her kids and grandkids, the Jays, the Leafs, and the Canadian curling teams. Above all, she enjoyed time spent with family and friends, often around her kitchen table. Many warmly referred to her as Mother J or Mrs. J as she welcomed them into her home, no invitation needed, extending a meal or sharing a few laughs. Katheryn's unconditional love, generosity, strength and resiliency was admired and adored by those that knew her. Ma/Gram/Aunty K will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Patricia, Verna, Benny, Maynard and Ronald; grandchildren Christine (Mike), Jayson, Michael and family, David and family, Kevin, Hayley and Alexandra; great-grandchildren Eric and Sarah; along with many nieces and nephews. Katheryn was predeceased by her husband Maynard; parents Samuel and Louise; sisters Bernice, Margary, Annie, Helen; brothers Sammy, Billy, Jackie; sons-in-law Donny, Terry and daughter-in-law Nancy. A special thank you to her caregivers from Saint Elizabeth who became friends and did it her way, allowing her to remain independent in her home where she lived for more than 60 years. As per Ma's wishes, there will be no formal service. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com