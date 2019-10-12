|
|
Kathleen (Kay) Delaqua died peacefully on Monday, October 7th, 2019 with Tony and family by her side. Kay was born June 25th, 1933 and spent her childhood in Hurkett. She relocated to Thunder Bay where she graduated high school. Shortly after she met the love of her life, Anthony Delaqua. They were married June 4th, 1955 and spent over 64 years together. She had many jobs throughout her life but first and foremost she was a homemaker. She loved taking care of her husband, children and eventually grandchildren. Kay was always busy. Throughout her life she enjoyed volunteering, singing, church teas, berry picking, yard sales, and many other hobbies. She was a member of Weight Watchers, St. Dominic's CWL, Grandview Lodge, and many prayer groups. Kay made many lifelong friends. They made countless memories together while travelling, camping, playing cards, and having dinner parties with the 'occasional' beverage. Kay also cherished the trips spent visiting her sisters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is remembered by her devoted husband Tony, children Diane (David), Terry (Winona), Cheryl, Carol (Doug), Rob (Nikki), her 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, sisters Anne and Helen, brother in law Emile, lifelong friend Mary, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Kay was predeceased by parents John and Sophia Cirkony, sisters Mary and Rose, in-laws Frank and Phil Delaqua, and many family members and dear friends. The family wishes to express their thanks to Sister Leila Greco and Hogarth Riverview Manor for the exceptional care and love provided by the staff members. The Funeral Mass to celebrate Kay's life will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 11:00 am in St. Dominic's R.C. Church. Visitation with the family will be held in the church for 1 hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or charity of choice. On-line Condolences may be sent to
Kathleen Delaqua will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
www.blakefuneralchapel.com