|
|
(née Inkster)
July 5, 1951 ~ June 13, 2019
It is with great sorrow that the family of Kathy Ellis announces her recent passing. A long-time resident of Thunder Bay, Kathy was born in Winnipeg and was the youngest of Colin and Kathleen Inskter's four children. In 1973, Kathy and her husband Wally, moved from Winnipeg to Geraldton, ON with their daughter Karen. Soon after, the family grew to four with the addition of their son Colin. Life in Geraldton created many lifelong friendships and plenty of wonderful family memories which brought Kathy happiness throughout her life. Kathy began her 33 year career with the Ontario Government in 1978 and in 1985, she accepted a transfer and the family moved to Thunder Bay. Many more lasting friendships and memories entered Kathy's life in the Thunder Bay area. Most recently, Kathy was happiest when she was with her grandchildren and cherished every second of their time together. Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Wally, her children; Karen (Eric) and Colin (Krissy). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jake, Myles, Lily and Ronnie and her siblings: Colin, June and David. Kathy will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be great appreciated.