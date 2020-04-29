|
|
September 9, 1921 – April 26, 2020
“To live in hearts we leave behind... Is not to die...”
~Thomas Campbell
In loving memory, our family shares the passing of Kathleen Margaret Gruen (nee Baker) on April 26, 2020. Kathleen is predeceased by her much loved husband Hans Gruen, her parents Ted and Daisy Baker, her brothers Graham, Bob and Bud, and her sister Edna. She is survived by her brother Jerry. Loving mother of Linda (Ted) Sajda, Jack (Wendy) Gruen, Dan Gruen (Elyse Wilson). Devoted Grammie to Kelly Gruen (Wayne Baker), Shanley (Jon Paul) Pretto, Joanna (David) Miller, Amanda (Michael) Doyle, Greg Sajda (Lauren McCabe), Gillian (Luke) Heerema and Katie Gruen (Dan Godwin). Proud Great Grammie to Jonathan, Gabriel, Connor, Beck, Frances, Abigale, Gracen and Teddi. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor. We are grateful for the loving care given to Kathleen by all her caregivers. Kathleen will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family and friends, her vitality, her determination and strong will. She kept us laughing until the end! Service and reception will be held at a later date with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathleen's memory to a charity of choice.