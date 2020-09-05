Ms. Kathleen Ross, 71 years, of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.



Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by her son Charles (Jennifer) of Thunder Bay and daughter Elizabeth of Calgary, Alberta, granddaughter Shayla and sister Diane Cooper of Schreiber Ontario. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Harold and Olive Ross, brothers David, Donald and Michael.



According to Kathleen's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation or to the charity of their choice. Arrangements are in the care of Harbourview Funeral Centre.