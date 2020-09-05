1/1
Kathleen Ross
Ms. Kathleen Ross, 71 years, of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by her son Charles (Jennifer) of Thunder Bay and daughter Elizabeth of Calgary, Alberta, granddaughter Shayla and sister Diane Cooper of Schreiber Ontario. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Harold and Olive Ross, brothers David, Donald and Michael.

According to Kathleen's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation or to the charity of their choice. Arrangements are in the care of Harbourview Funeral Centre.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
