October 4, 1929
February 12, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Kathlyne MacTavish (Kay) share the news of her passing. Kay left us all peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday February 12th, 2019. Kay was born on October 4, 1929 in Hydro Ontario and raised in Cameron Falls, where she met the love of her life Larry MacTavish. They were married on July 7, 1952 and had a wonderful life together, with countless days of fishing and camping at Stranger Lake in Sioux Lookout with many family members and friends. She grew up in a house full of children and loved nothing more than her family. Kay was employed by the Sioux Lookout General Hospital for 25 years. Kay is fondly remembered by those who knew her as a hard working woman, a fun loving friend, and a doting mother and grandmother. Kay could always be counted on to keep us all warm with her thoughtful gifts of handmade knit sweaters, blankets, and scarves, which many of us still treasure today. Kay was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Larry MacTavish, parents Eva and James Ditchfield, mother and father-in- law Louisa and Sterling MacTavish and son-in-law Aidan Turner. Kay will be lovingly remembered by her children Patricia Turner, Wendy (Robert) Scott, Darren (Treena) MacTavish; her grandchildren Sean Turner, Aidan (Angela) Turner, Leslie (Dustin) Dziver, and Tim and Heather MacTavish; her great grandchildren Kelsey and Rebecca Turner, Sterling and Brady Dziver and Benjamin Turner. She will also be dearly missed by her sister Susan and brother Donald, as well as many nieces and nephews. Interment will be held at a later date in Stanley Hill Cemetery.
