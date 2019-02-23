|
Kathrine Ellen Janice (Jan), of Barrie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, on February 20, 2019, after a very brief illness. Predeceased by father Severt (Sig) Erickson, and mother Annie (Fedyk) Erickson. Survived by brother Jim Erickson and his wife Phyllis (Fifi), and brother Fred Erickson and his wife Virginia (Dee). Dear mother of Ellen Bond, Eric Bond and wife Christie, and Karen Littlewood (Bond) and husband Mark. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Alex, Ethan, Emma and Owen. Dearly missed by her dog Daisy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to David Busby Centre of Barrie, Ontario, or the S.P.C.A. of your choice. Special thanks to the empathetic and hard-working staff at the Integrated Stroke and Rehab Unit at Royal Victoria Hospital. For full obituary and picture, please see www.peacefultransition.ca