It is with sadness that we announce to our family and friends that our beloved mother, Kathryn Ann (Buie) Marsland passed away Good Friday, April 19th, 2019. Kathy was born June 17th, 1946 and raised in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She graduated from Lakehead University with a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education and English. Kathy went on to become a high school and elementary teacher at Selkirk and St. Elizabeth Schools. Kathy was always thankful for her wonderful group of friends and family and adored spending time with her three grandchildren. She and her late husband, Kim, shared a passion for gardening and spending time at Paipoonge. On line condolences at:
Predeceased by her husband, Kim, and her parents, Angus and Carlotta Buie of Thunder Bay. Kathy is survived by her two sons, Eric in Ottawa and Chad (Jackie) in Burlington and her grandchildren, Keira, Chelsea and Graham. Also survived by her sister Patricia Wong, and brothers, Bill (Mary) Buie, John (Marlene) Buie, and Jim (Barb) Buie, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Kathy will be held on Monday, April 29th at 10:30 am at St. Andrew`s Presbyterian Church, celebrated by Rev. Joyce Yanishewski. The family would like to thank the medical team at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for the attentive care provided during the last weeks of her life. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, donations to George Jeffrey Children's Centre or Wesway would be greatly appreciated.
