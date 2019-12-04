|
It is with great sadness that the family of Kathy Ruth announce her unexpected, but peaceful passing on November 30th, 2019, at TBRHSC, at the age of 68. Kathy was kind, loving and generous and took great joy in spending time with her family and friends. Kathy worked at the Lakehead Board of Education for 30 years and retired in 2012. In her retirement, she enjoyed crafting and was often seen as a vendor with her youngest daughter at various craft shows throughout the city. She always looked forward to visiting her daughter and granddaughter in Calgary, AB. The three often took adventures together visiting family while exploring Alberta and BC during her visits. She absolutely adored her granddaughter and loved facetiming with her, so they could do crafts or just chat about their day together. She enjoyed being a volunteer with the art program at the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay and always looked forward to her T.O.P.S. meetings at the 55+ Centre. Kathy is predeceased by her husband David Ruth and parents, Doris and Arnold Chambers. Kathy will be dearly missed by her daughters Jeannine (Mike) Godeski and granddaughter Casey of Calgary, Barb and Tanja of Thunder Bay, sister Darlene Chambers (Donny) and brother Rodney (Gwen) Chambers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6th from 5pm to 8:30pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 47 Walkover St. If friends so desire, Please sign the
donations can be made in Kathy's memory to the Thunder Bay Heart and Stroke Foundation or Trillium Gift of Life Network. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
