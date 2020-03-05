Home

Kathy Simmonds

Kathy Simmonds Obituary


August 4, 1951 –
February 14, 2020

Double pneumonia stole her from us. Raised in Calgary, Alberta. Last 13 years lived in Thunder Bay. employed by Robin's in Victoriaville. Predeceased by mother Helen Simmonds, brother Lorney Simmonds, son Darcy Simmonds. Survived by grandchildren Adon and Jayda James and sister-in-law Lois Simmonds. Sadly missed by long-time companion Joe Leprieur and best buddies Aunty Kay, Martha and Mathew and her dog Coleman. Thank you to all employees and customers in Victoriaville for emotional and financial support. Thank you Stanley Boudreau for arranging so much. As Kathy wished no funeral. Cremation and private farewell have taken place. We will all miss her contagious laugh. No nonsense type of gal. R.I.P. Girlfriend.
