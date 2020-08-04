It is with broken hearts and profound sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful Katie Breanne. Born March 17, 1998 to Robbie and Josie, she left this world on Thursday July 30, 2020. Educated locally, Katie worked various jobs but her true passion was animals. Dogs, cats, domestic rats, if they had fur and four legs, she loved them. Artistic and creative, Katie loved to draw, filling many sketch books with how she saw the world. She taught herself to play the piano by ear and family and friends would often be treated to impromptu performances. Always a social butterfly, she had many friends who she enjoyed spending time with. Compassionate, funny, sometimes outrageous, people where naturally attracted to her beautiful smile and infectious giggle. Katie will be lovingly remembered by her parents Robbie and Josie, sister Nicole (Justin Jordan), aunt Sylvia (Dave) Parrott, aunt Susan (Ted) Suligoj, uncle John (Kim) Radl, cousins Marisa Parrott, Monica (Sean) Stefanato, John Parrott (Sammy Taniwa), Matthew Suligoj, Jennifer, Amanda and Christopher (Joyce) Radl as well as many great aunts and uncles and second cousins on the Kosheluk, Buchowsky and Bragnalo side. Katie was predeceased by grandparents Stan and Irene Kosheluk, John and Josy Radl and uncles Jack and Rick Kosheluk. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Davenport, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. J. Mozzon and the ICU nursing staff of the LRHSC.





Katie, you moved through life with the soul of an artist and the grace of a dancer. You have wings now,

fly high! We will love and miss you forever.



