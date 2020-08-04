1/1
Katie Breanne Kosheluk
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with broken hearts and profound sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful Katie Breanne. Born March 17, 1998 to Robbie and Josie, she left this world on Thursday July 30, 2020. Educated locally, Katie worked various jobs but her true passion was animals. Dogs, cats, domestic rats, if they had fur and four legs, she loved them. Artistic and creative, Katie loved to draw, filling many sketch books with how she saw the world. She taught herself to play the piano by ear and family and friends would often be treated to impromptu performances. Always a social butterfly, she had many friends who she enjoyed spending time with. Compassionate, funny, sometimes outrageous, people where naturally attracted to her beautiful smile and infectious giggle. Katie will be lovingly remembered by her parents Robbie and Josie, sister Nicole (Justin Jordan), aunt Sylvia (Dave) Parrott, aunt Susan (Ted) Suligoj, uncle John (Kim) Radl, cousins Marisa Parrott, Monica (Sean) Stefanato, John Parrott (Sammy Taniwa), Matthew Suligoj, Jennifer, Amanda and Christopher (Joyce) Radl as well as many great aunts and uncles and second cousins on the Kosheluk, Buchowsky and Bragnalo side. Katie was predeceased by grandparents Stan and Irene Kosheluk, John and Josy Radl and uncles Jack and Rick Kosheluk. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Davenport, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. J. Mozzon and the ICU nursing staff of the LRHSC.

Katie, you moved through life with the soul of an artist and the grace of a dancer. You have wings now,
fly high! We will love and miss you forever.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there will be a private ceremony on Thursday, August 6th by invitation only. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the Blake Funeral Chapel facebook at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday https://www.facebook.com/BlakeFuneralChapel. Following the service, Katie will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society or an animal rescue of their choice.

Katie Kosheluk will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved