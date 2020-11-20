1/1
Katrina Kurzemnieks
1928-2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the recent passing of Katrina Kurzemnieks (born December 16, 1928) on November 11, 2020 in Thunder Bay, ON, at Hogarth Riverview Manor. On this day she joined her daughter Shirley Gilbert (born November 22, 1947), of Thunder Bay, ON who passed earlier this year on February 3, 2020.

With unforeseen circumstances of COVID, we are taking this time to celebrate the fond memories of two incredibly special people. The strength of these two women were shown every day throughout their lives. They both had careers in the health care field; Katrina was in housekeeping at Port Arthur General Hospital and her daughter, Shirley was a nurse at Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital. Their lives revolved around their dedication to their family and helping others. The way they lived will forever impact those lives left behind. May you both rest in peace.

Your life was a blessing
your memory a treasure,
You are loved beyond words
and missed beyond measure.

Predeceased: In loving memory of Katrina's husband Willis Kurzemnieks and loving granddaughter/ daughter Tammy Fossum.

Survived by: Victoria Lavoie, Marie Canuel, Laura Miketon, Terry/Chris Fossum, Helen Gilbert, Tobi Malcolm, Dr. Leona/Jukka Gilbert, Marina Gilbert, Jacob Canuel, Jessie/ Olivia Canuel, Kezia Canuel, Polly Nakkucyj, Ernie/Val Parenuik, Steven Parenuik, Chris/Larry Samson, along with numerous grand/great children.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at Jenkens Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21 with internment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A private family visitation was held on Thursday, November 19.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
