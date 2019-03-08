|
Kay (Katsuko) Hibi enjoyed her life to the fullest and touched people with her compassion, joy, sense of humour and lovable nature.
Born in Steveston, BC on April 11, 1924. Katsuko Yodogawa was the middle child of 7 children. When she was 18, her family was moved to Kaslo, BC, a Japanese internment camp, for 4 years. Then she moved to Greenwood, BC where on September 11, 1946, she married Ken Katashi Hibi and finally settled in Fort William for the next 73 years.
Kay was a remarkable woman who dedicated 32 years as a hardworking, efficient and caring Registered Nurse's Assistant at McKellar General Hospital. She mastered skills as a seamstress and knitter producing many praise worthy outfits. She supported and encouraged her family as an exceptionally dutiful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Kay travelled much of the USA west of here to Hawaii, climbed the Great Wall of China and traced her roots in Japan, collecting spoons from everywhere they visited. After learning to swim at age 55, she made swimming a mile three times a week her retirement occupation which continued to 40 lengths a week, until she was 91.
Behind her easy going and fun-loving nature, Kay was strong-willed and independent, managing her household for four years after Ken's passing, until a fall precipitated a move to a Seniors Residence. She was always grateful to those who helped her, but always tried to do things on her own.
Kay suffered a life ending stroke and died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Hospice at St. Joseph's Hospital. Thank you to all the caregivers who tried to maintain her quality of life and made her smile.
Kay is predeceased by her husband Ken Hibi and son Reggie Hibi. She is survived by her daughter Kathi Silke and son-in-law Wally Silke; grandchildren Natalie Hibi-Galbraith (Jordan) and Todd Hibi (Tiffany) and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue.
