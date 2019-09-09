|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Kathleen (Kay) McFarlane (nee Merchant) announces her passing on Friday September 6, 2019, after battling through two unexpected surgeries. She left this world peacefully surrounded by her loving family, listening to her favourite country artist, Gene Autry.
Kay was born on October 21,1928 in Smooth Rock Falls, but spent most of her life in Thunder Bay. She attended local schools, where her passion for reading was ignited. Her work life included time at Abitibi Mill and the Chronicle Journal. She met the love of her life, John, and they were married on September 13, 1952. Some of their early years were spent in Caramat where they developed lifelong friendships. They went on to have four sons, and it was in raising them that Kay found her true calling.
Kay enjoyed curling, snooker and cards, especially euchre and poker. She looked forward to her monthly bus trip to Grand Portage and her weekly visits to the 55 Plus Centre. She always kept her mind sharp doing the daily crossword puzzle, the Cryptoquote, and was reading at least a novel or two a week. Kay was a member of the CWL for 70 years.
Above all else, Kay treasured her family with a deep devotion. She celebrated many events and holidays, insisting on hosting and cooking well into her late eighties. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren's successes, often attending their games and concerts. Kay was able to fulfill her wish of living in her own home independently, right up until her passing.
Kay is survived by sons: Ed (Dianne Sergy), Bob (Barb), Terry (Lauri) and daughter-in-law Dina. She was loved by her nine grandchildren: Chris, Ryan, Kathleen (Ryan) Hunter, Kristen (Chris) Chlebovec, Sean (Sara), Ellen (Derek) Antoniszyn, Jonathan, Riley (Jess Stevenson) and Sarah. She cherished her great grandchildren: Kierra, Kaiden and Kyler, Gavin and Jack, Arya, new addition Declan and was eagerly anticipating baby Antoniszyn in January. She is also survived by her sister Rosemary Bell, sisters-in-law Anna Mae (Mimi) Merchant and Margaret (Louis) Veltri, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay was predeceased by her parents William and Margaret, husband John, her son Tim, brothers John (Jean) Merchant, Father Ed Merchant, Donald Merchant, brother-in-law Bill Bell and numerous family members and friends.
As per her wishes, visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court St., with words of tribute at 7:00 p.m.
A private family interment will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tim McFarlane Memorial Award - Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board Awards Trust Fund would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.
“She had the best ears to listen,
Arms to hug us and hold,
A love that's never-ending,
And a heart that was made of pure gold.”