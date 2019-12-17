|
|
It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Kayla Chadwick on December 12, 2019. Kayla gained her angel wings at home, in her sleep, at the tender age of 10.
She touched the lives of so many; our beloved, beautiful and happy girl, the shining light of our lives, and bright star of our hearts. Her infectious smile could light up any room, and bring joy to those around her.
Kayla accomplished so much in such a short time. She was an extraordinary girl that stood out to everyone. Kayla was a tiny girl with an enormous heart; she was passionate, driven and brave. She was such a supportive and encouraging friend, always there for everyone, a true friend who was not afraid to share her love. She danced her way into the hearts of so many, displaying her amazing feats of strength and determination. Kayla was a little firecracker!
We can picture you as such a beautiful angel, dancing above the clouds, and spreading the message of love, friendship, dance and laughter. You were a shooting star, that brightened our lives, that faded away far too soon.
She is survived by her loving parents Geri McIver and Scott Chadwick, and her brother Tyler Chadwick. Kayla will be sorrowfully missed by all those that knew her; Grandma and Papa McIver, Grandma and Grandpa Chadwick, Uncle Chad, Aunt Molly and Alexis McIver, Uncle Derrick, Aunt Stacey,
Harlow and Kade McIver, Uncle Dave, Aunt Wendy, Chelsea and Hayden Chadwick, Uncle Andrew, Aunt Sherry, Cooper and Declan Chadwick
Family and friends will be received at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at The Salvation Army Guelph Citadel, 1320 Gordon St., Guelph, on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Epilepsy Ontario. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com.