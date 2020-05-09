It is with regret i never knew my niece, the distance between our families will never again be reason to not know each other in future. I wish so many things, especially that i cant be with you all at this time. She is a beautiful girl, and will forever remain beautiful in the hearts of so many. She is at peace and is in the very best of hands now. Deepest sympathy and big loving hugs for you all.

diane gehl

Family