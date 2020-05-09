Kayliegh Lena Diana Jean Ivall was born December 13, 2005. She was tragically taken from us April 27, 2020, suffice it to say her time here was far too short. Only 14, she had her whole life ahead of her. She had such a big heart...she only saw the best in people, and none of their flaws. She had a natural tendency to take care of others, especially those in need. Kayliegh loved spending time with friends, and if you were fortunate enough to be among them, you knew how compassionate, loving, and caring she was. Kayliegh?had a tremendous love for music; she listened to everything from Elvis to Eminem. Our songbird Kayliegh was a gifted singer with a beautiful voice, recording many covers of her favourite songs in her room. She was a natural storyteller, crafting paragraphs and pages of funny and imaginative narratives or stories, all written in her own unique style. Kayliegh was talented in visual arts, which could be seen in her drawings or digital art, creating many unique characters, with a common theme of wolves. Kayliegh loved animals, especially dogs. She slept with Chubbers every night, and was heartbroken when her four-legged best friend Padme, died.
Kayliegh is lovingly survived by Mom Keri, Dad Les, siblings Mackenzi, Kodi (Amanda), her MuMu and Papa, Diana and Ed Laukka, Grumpy Grandpa, Grandpa Randy, Aunts Richele, Crystal S, Crystal I, Lisa, Uncles Ryan (Missy), George, John (Diana), cousin Patience, with whom she shared a special bond, and many other numerous cousins, family, and friends.
Kayliegh was predeceased by her Grandmother Jean Stec, Great Grandmothers Carol Stec, Frances Girardin and Doreen Gehl, Great Grandfathers Girardin, John Stec and Hank Gehl, and her cousins Linden Christopher Ivall and Tristan Shawn Arthur Gehl.
We will never again be able to hold our sweet Kayliegh so we ask that you hold your children a little longer and a little closer each day. Let them know how unbelievably loved and wonderful they are. Thank you again for all the love and support that has been extended to Kayliegh's family in this very difficult and tragic time. We will NEVER forget your kindness and strength.
If friends so desire, or in lieu of flowers, donations in Kayliegh's memory may be made to: Animal Services, the Thunder Bay District Humane Society, any other animal rescue organization, any organization which supports the families of missing and murdered children and youth, but most importantly, mental health organizations that can help people living with mental health issues to get the help they need in preventing them from taking their own lives, or the lives of others.
Funeral Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Robert Smith. Due to public health concerns limiting friends from attending in person, only family members will be present. However, please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site. Streaming of a video tribute will begin prior to the service, at 7:00 p.m. Services will conclude in the chapel with cremation to follow.
“Life's too short to worry about things that we got wrong, So hug all your friends and let them know You're not letting go, No I won't let go, oh-oh" - Cavetown
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.