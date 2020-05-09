Kayliegh Lena Diana Jean Ivall
2005 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kayliegh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kayliegh Lena Diana Jean Ivall was born December 13, 2005. She was tragically taken from us April 27, 2020, suffice it to say her time here was far too short. Only 14, she had her whole life ahead of her. She had such a big heart...she only saw the best in people, and none of their flaws. She had a natural tendency to take care of others, especially those in need. Kayliegh loved spending time with friends, and if you were fortunate enough to be among them, you knew how compassionate, loving, and caring she was. Kayliegh?had a tremendous love for music; she listened to everything from Elvis to Eminem. Our songbird Kayliegh was a gifted singer with a beautiful voice, recording many covers of her favourite songs in her room. She was a natural storyteller, crafting paragraphs and pages of funny and imaginative narratives or stories, all written in her own unique style. Kayliegh was talented in visual arts, which could be seen in her drawings or digital art, creating many unique characters, with a common theme of wolves. Kayliegh loved animals, especially dogs. She slept with Chubbers every night, and was heartbroken when her four-legged best friend Padme, died.

Kayliegh is lovingly survived by Mom Keri, Dad Les, siblings Mackenzi, Kodi (Amanda), her MuMu and Papa, Diana and Ed Laukka, Grumpy Grandpa, Grandpa Randy, Aunts Richele, Crystal S, Crystal I, Lisa, Uncles Ryan (Missy), George, John (Diana), cousin Patience, with whom she shared a special bond, and many other numerous cousins, family, and friends.

Kayliegh was predeceased by her Grandmother Jean Stec, Great Grandmothers Carol Stec, Frances Girardin and Doreen Gehl, Great Grandfathers Girardin, John Stec and Hank Gehl, and her cousins Linden Christopher Ivall and Tristan Shawn Arthur Gehl.

We will never again be able to hold our sweet Kayliegh so we ask that you hold your children a little longer and a little closer each day. Let them know how unbelievably loved and wonderful they are. Thank you again for all the love and support that has been extended to Kayliegh's family in this very difficult and tragic time. We will NEVER forget your kindness and strength.

If friends so desire, or in lieu of flowers, donations in Kayliegh's memory may be made to: Animal Services, the Thunder Bay District Humane Society, any other animal rescue organization, any organization which supports the families of missing and murdered children and youth, but most importantly, mental health organizations that can help people living with mental health issues to get the help they need in preventing them from taking their own lives, or the lives of others.

Funeral Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Robert Smith. Due to public health concerns limiting friends from attending in person, only family members will be present. However, please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site. Streaming of a video tribute will begin prior to the service, at 7:00 p.m. Services will conclude in the chapel with cremation to follow.

“Life's too short to worry about things that we got wrong, So hug all your friends and let them know You're not letting go, No I won't let go, oh-oh" - Cavetown


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral service
7:30 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
A young life taken far too soon. Rest well, little girl, and may peace and acceptance come to your family and loved ones.
Dale Hache
May 9, 2020
Kayliegh you were a loving caring friend that i made when i moved here to Thunder Bay and made me feel like i was worth something. Not only that you taught me how to be nice and how to make friends so i just wanna say thank you for doing that Kayliegh. May you fly high with angels RIP Kayliegh
Christina Ladychuk
Friend
May 9, 2020
It is with regret i never knew my niece, the distance between our families will never again be reason to not know each other in future. I wish so many things, especially that i cant be with you all at this time. She is a beautiful girl, and will forever remain beautiful in the hearts of so many. She is at peace and is in the very best of hands now. Deepest sympathy and big loving hugs for you all.
diane gehl
Family
May 9, 2020
You don't know me but I feel the need to Express my deepest condolences. I cannot say comforting words like I know how you are feeling because I don't know. What I can say though from one mother to another is that my heart breaks for you. My heart breaks for your family and my heart breaks for your darling girl. She will never be forgotten and neither will you.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved