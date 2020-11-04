It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Keith (Buck) Randle on October 29, 2020. Buck passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hogarth Riverview Manor at the age of 93. He was born on June 7, 1927 in Fort William, Ontario to parents William John (Jack) and Gladys. Buck spent his young years with his family at Sturgeon Bay. As a very young boy he worked with his father logging in the bush. As he grew older he worked in bush camps in and around the district. He then went on to work for Irwin Ready Mix (Lafarge) driving cement truck for 37 years until he retired at the age of 67. Buck was always drawn to Sturgeon Bay. He and Charlotte, his loving wife of 50 years, built a family camp on the bay, and then went on to build two new homes in the area, the last one at Mink Mountain. Buck's love of the outdoors and hiking on bush trails inspired him to volunteer with the development of the Mink Mountain trail system, where there is a trail named in his honour, Buck's Trail. Buck was a man of few words and many smiles. He enjoyed long walks in the bush and city trails well into his late 80's. Buck was a loving husband and father always there to lend a helping hand. A passion of Buck and Charlotte's was cruising on Lake Superior where they made many friends and happy memories along the way. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, children John, Holly Bailey (Bill), Keith (Fiona), Sherry Balke (Neil), Wendy Savela (Don) and Dawn Paris; his step-children Dave Bertrand (Jan), Gary Bertrand (Kathy) and Leona Track (Ray) and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Audrey Mintenko, his brother Elgin and sister-in-law Helen Randle. He is predeceased by his first wife Mildred and his stepson Roger Bertrand, his sister Mardie and brothers Ray and Morris. A private funeral service at graveside will be held at a future date.





