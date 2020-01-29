|
|
July 4, 1955 - January 28, 2018
If I could write a story,
It would be the greatest ever told,
Of a kind and loving daughter,
Who had a heart of gold.
I could write a million pages
But still be unable to say
just how
Much I love and miss her
Every single day.
I will remember all she
taught me.
I'm hurt but won't be sad,
Because she'll send me down
the answers,
And she'll always be my child.
~ Forever Loved, your Dad
KELLI CARRIERE
1955 - 2018
Our fun and laughter,
is now a memory,
cherished forever,
within our hearts.
~ Love, Michael, Lillian
and family