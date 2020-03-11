|
It is with great sadness to announce that Mrs. Kelly Ann Louise Cole (nee Maki), age 57, resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2020. Online condolences
Kelly grew up in Nolalu and was a country girl at heart. She spent each winter counting down the days until summer when she and the family could pull the trailer out to Northern Lights Lake. She'd hop out of the truck, grab her fishing rod, and she'd head straight into the lake - pants and all, and never above her waist.
Her kind heart, contagious laugh, and skills with a hot glue gun, will be missed by her husband Shawn, children Richard, Shawna, and Courtney, grandchildren Shawnalyn and Kiera, mother Ruby, siblings Mike, Aili, and Scott, mother-in-law Myrna, sisters-in-law Tracey and Cheryl, and brother-in-law Tim and numerous extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father Lorne.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held on March 13th. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will follow this year closer to her birthday in August.
