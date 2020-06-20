Kelly Hockenhull
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness that the family of Kelly (Beaner) Hockenhull announces his passing on June 17th, 2020. He passed peacefully with family at his side after a battle with cancer. Born February 20, 1952, Beaner attended St. Stan's and Selkirk schools. He then entered the trades and was an electrician with IBEW. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing at Sunset, Lilly, Nipigon, Kashabowie, and hundreds of other lakes in Northern Ontario. He was a talented and patient fisherman. He was a talented farmer and he grew the most amazing sweet corn and vegetables. He loved to travel, and spent many winters in Cuba and Mexico. He was a great and respected friend to many. He will be sadly missed by his family, brothers Leo, Pat and Jerry, nieces and nephews John (Joelle), Kelly (Patrick), Tony (Mara), Ryan (Stephanie) and Jamie (Ryan) and numerous grand- nieces and nephews. He'll also be missed by many special friends and fishing buddies including Don, Steve, Marlene, Rick, Jimmy, Jack, Bill, Dennis, Ernie, Leo, Rollie, Shag, Bob, John and Colleen, the Grants and many more. He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Helen and brothers Michael and Joseph. An outdoor ceremony and celebration will be held Thursday, June 25 at 12pm at Kelly's home and farm, Hockenhull Farms at 97 Barrie Drive, Slate River.

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved