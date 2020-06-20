Kelly Hockenhull

It is with great sadness that the family of Kelly (Beaner) Hockenhull announces his passing on June 17th, 2020. He passed peacefully with family at his side after a battle with cancer. Born February 20, 1952, Beaner attended St. Stan's and Selkirk schools. He then entered the trades and was an electrician with IBEW. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing at Sunset, Lilly, Nipigon, Kashabowie, and hundreds of other lakes in Northern Ontario. He was a talented and patient fisherman. He was a talented farmer and he grew the most amazing sweet corn and vegetables. He loved to travel, and spent many winters in Cuba and Mexico. He was a great and respected friend to many. He will be sadly missed by his family, brothers Leo, Pat and Jerry, nieces and nephews John (Joelle), Kelly (Patrick), Tony (Mara), Ryan (Stephanie) and Jamie (Ryan) and numerous grand- nieces and nephews. He'll also be missed by many special friends and fishing buddies including Don, Steve, Marlene, Rick, Jimmy, Jack, Bill, Dennis, Ernie, Leo, Rollie, Shag, Bob, John and Colleen, the Grants and many more. He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Helen and brothers Michael and Joseph. An outdoor ceremony and celebration will be held Thursday, June 25 at 12pm at Kelly's home and farm, Hockenhull Farms at 97 Barrie Drive, Slate River.



