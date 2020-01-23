|
|
The family of Kelly Lynn Turek is with great sorrow announcing her passing on January 20th 2020, with her family by her side. Kelly was 55 years old born on October 2nd 1964.
Kelly is survived by her sons Tyler Turek (Emilie), grandson Elliot of London, Ontario. Her Son Kurtis Pelletier, Step children Pam, Michelle and Noah. Her brother Todd Turek (Patti) and her parents Michael and Sandra Turek.
We would very much like to thank all the first responders and the emergency medical staff at TBRHSC.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.