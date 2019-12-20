|
|
With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Kelly William Johansen age 55, December 12th, 2019. Born in North Bay, Ontario, Kelly was a loving husband and dedicated father to his two boys. Kelly was employed at Lakehead University for 22 years in the Conferencing Department and will be a great loss to those he worked with.
Kelly had many passions in life, he enjoyed his backyard oasis, gardening, cycling, and going to the gym. He loved to cook for his family and friends, was known for his amazing talent in the kitchen and BBQ, when you were invited to dine with Kelly, it was never turned down. He was a phenomenal character / sketch artist and spent long hours creating new characters.
Kelly was predeceased by his wife Marianne and his older brother Ronald. He is survived by his sons Shawn and Trever (Emily), his brothers Wayne (Deb), Kenneth, and Donald (Kerri-Ann), and confidant Kaitlyn McFall. He will remain forever in their hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Kelly from 6 to 9 pm at the Oliver Road Recreation Centre on Friday, the 20th of December, 2019.