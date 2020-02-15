|
Kelsey Michael Lind Schraml entered Heaven on Feb 8, 2020 at the age of 19. Left to mourn and remember the good times are his mom, best friend and rock Chantal, sister Melora (Kurtis), grandparents Bernie and Terry, father David ( Rebecca), brothers Alec and Max, and grandparents Rae and Sig. Also left to mourn are Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends, especially his close friend Zach (Chief), who he loved like a brother and new special friend J. He spent most of his time on Xbox and hanging out with his dog in his bedroom. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and gardening. His half finished garden will become a peace garden in his memory and it will be filled with his favourite plants, azaleas, peonies, and rhododendron. Music was his escape, he listened to all genres, his favourite was Billy Joel. He could belt out any song word for word and when he sang aloud it would put a smile on his mom's face. Movin' out was last song he sang and it was with a police officer. He listened to everything from Louis Armstrong, Supertramp, John Denver all the way through to todays rap. Kelsey loved tattoos. He bought a tattoo gun and left his mark on some of his friends. They are now memories to cherish. Kelsey had an infectious laugh, his eyes lit up when he smiled, he was funny, sarcastic and very loyal to those he cared about. He liked the finer things in life, champagne taste on a beer budget. He had a huge love for animals, a giant heart and a beautiful soul which many did not see through his tough looking exterior. If you could look past it and were lucky enough for him to let you in you would see that he was intelligent and very likeable. Revelation 14:7, was his favourite quote from the Bible which he read front to back at least 30 times. His last fortune from a fortune cookie (2 days prior to his passing) wrapped him up in one sentence "Your uniqueness is more than an outward appearance". Now you don't have to stand on a chair to be closer to God. You can now see Europe and any destination in the world with no passport needed. Rest easy my love. You will live in our hearts forever. Remember to hug the ones you love. Know that you're not alone, and you are not invincible. Smile at strangers. Be nice to one another and Stay Safe. Thank you to the professionals who helped Kelsey along the way. We really appreciate you. Those who listened, helped him, guided him and were not judgemental. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.