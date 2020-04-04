|
Ken James Heath, born December 10, 1959, in Thunder Bay ON has sadly lost his battle with cancer on March 27th, 2020 in Saskatoon Sk.
He leaves behind his daughters Burgandy (Keith) and Kendra (Chris), three beautiful grandchildren Ayva (5), Emma (3) and Ryker (2), the mother of his children Wanda Sagriff and siblings Angela (Dom) Foucault, Cathy (Dean) Main and John (Angie) Heath. He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Helen Heath
Ken was a skilled carpenter and tradesman who learned to build houses at a very young age with his father. He took great pride in the work he did and loved to share these talents with his family, friends, and coworkers. If you needed something fixed, built or figured out he was always more then happy to lend a hand. Ken was a creative and inventive man, always finding a way to fix the problem you didn't even know you had.
Ken took immense joy in watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He had fun spending time teaching the children about the tools in the garage and toolbox or about the different plants and bugs out in the yard. He loved to play and explore new things with his grandchildren always looking for the opportunity to show them something new and enjoying the wonder on their faces.
Ken was a strong man who took on many challenges alone. For years he has battled the daily pain of Polymyalgia and most days you would never know he was fighting it and the same held true for his fight with cancer. There were many days that it was a struggle for him to get up and out of bed, but he did! He made sure to make it a priority to join all family events, holidays and birthday celebrations. He may not have always stayed long but he made sure to show up with a smile and to share in some friendly banter before giving hugs and heading back home.
Ken's motto to us was always kick or be kicked and that is exactly what he did right to the very end. He is now finally able to rest and be pain-free but will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts and memories. We love you!!!
Cremation has taken place and there is no service at this time.