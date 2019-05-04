|
|
1938 ~ 2019
The family of the late Ken Kraft would like to celebrate the life of this remarkable gentleman. Ken was born August 12, 1938 in Unity, Saskatchewan. Shortly after his brother Lorne and sister Yvonne were born, and the unfortunate passing of their beloved mother Mary, their father Nels moved the family to Fort William, Ontario. At the age of 17, Ken began his 38 year career as a switchman for CP Rail. During this time, Ken enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, and trips out west to see his family. His passion however was baseball. He loved playing the game so much he decided to coach. One of his greatest achievements was the success of his women's softball team “Leisure Lanes”. He would drive from game to game in his revamped blue Chevy van, winning numerous championships with his baseball family. His face would light up every time he reminisced about those days. Ken retired from the railway at the age of 55 and his new life began. He developed a love for golf and he looked forward to meeting his “buds” on the tee box first thing every morning. Crib was another favourite pastime for Ken. He would drive as far as Kakabeka to play cards a couple days a week. After that, off to the Westfort Prosvita to have couple beers with the gang. Ken had a green thumb which produced the most abundant garden every year. If you were special to him, you got to share in the fruits if his labour. As a devoted Catholic, Ken was a member of the St Agnus Parish, where he attended weekly 9am Sunday Mass. His faith reflected the kind man he was. Ken had a generous heart and gave back to his community. He donated to numerous charities and volunteered his time to several local organizations over the years. More recently “Meals on Wheels”. He delivered hot meals to the homes of senior citizens across the city. This commitment was very important to him as people depended on him. In return, he developed many friendships and the respect of his peers. Ken will be greatly missed by his sister Yvonne Davis (Toby Redecopp), (Corinne Davis), (Ian, Pam, Connor, Parker, Chloe Davis), (Sharla Davis, Jake, Tyler, Brayden Klozbach). Brother Lorne (Lorne Jr.), (Kelly, Mike, Brooklynn Chicorli ) and close cousins . Predeceased by his parents Nels and Mary and sister in law Judy. A special thank you to NP Carolyn Thayer and her team of health care professionals for the amazing care you provided to him. To Greg and the team at Janzens Pharmacy in Westfort for helping give him his quality of life to stay active. To all those who had a positive influence in Ken's life please accept our gratitude. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 1-3 at the Westfort Prosvita on Gore St. Please come by and raise a bottle of Labatt Blue in honour of this Westfort gentleman. Cheers KK, “play ball!''