|
|
Ken Lewis, age 62 years, passed away on April 30, 2019 in Thunder Bay surrounded by family.
Ken was born September 4, 1956 in London, Ontario. In Thunder Bay, he started work on the railroad straight out of high school. He proceeded to work at the INCO Mines until following in his father's footsteps by beginning his career with the Thunder Bay Police in September of 1982. Ken officially retired in 2015 after 33 years of faithful, accomplished service. His achievements while there include assignments to uniform patrol, neighbourhood policing, and criminal investigations where he was instrumental in the creation of the Cyber Crime Unit which works to combat child exploitation. To finish off his successful career, he was a major case instructor in both Thunder Bay and at the Ontario Police College. Even after retirement, his dedication was ongoing as he continued to work with the Cyber Crime Unit. In his downtime, he enjoyed camping, fishing, learning about his family ancestry and tinkering with electronic gadgets. He was a proud member of the International Association of Retired Law Enforcement Officers, International Police Association, and the Model Aeronautics Association of Canada, just to name a few. Although he was a very private man, his loved ones knew him best for his humour, love for sweets, caring heart, generosity, selflessness, unwavering devotion to his family, endless patience and no bull s*** attitude.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Charlene Burford; his daughter Sherry Main (Christian), son Kevin (Beryl) Lewis and daughter Willow Burford; grandchildren Tyler and Devin Main and Rylee and Kaden Lewis; brother Donald (Tracy) Lewis; nieces Sydney and Sarah Lewis and nephew Torr Lewis; sister Gwen (Peter) Blake; nephews Donald and Richard Kannegiesser.
Ken was predeceased by his mother Betty Lou Johnson, his niece Dena Kannegiesser, his father Richard Lewis, and his brother Rick Lewis.
Funeral Service in honour of Ken will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Archdeacon Deborah Kraft.
In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, donations may be made in Ken's memory to the TBRHSC Cancer Center or to a charity of their choice.