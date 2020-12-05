It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mr. Ken Parker on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a short stay at Hogarth Riverview Manor Long Term Care Home. Ken was born on November 24, 1933. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 35 years, Gail Richards, his daughters Sherrie (Kelly), Debbie, Karen (Ron) and sons Bradley (Cheryl) and Randy, his sister Violet Fulton, sister in law Rena and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ken was born and raised in Hymers, Ontario. He spent most of his adult life working at Pool 15 until his retirement as a Millwright several years ago. Retirement gave Ken the opportunity to spend more time fishing, which he loved, and to travel with Gail. He is predeceased by his parents Harvey and Evelyn Parker, his first wife, Valerie and his daughter Kelly Parker. Ken's cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.





Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com