|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Ken Van Male announces his passing on January 23, 2020. Ken passed away peacefully in hospital after a short and unexpected heart condition.
Kenneth Murray Van Male was born on October 12, 1944 in Kenora, Ontario to Evelyn Grace and Don Van Male. As a hard-working and ambitious man, Ken led a very interesting and varied life. From hawking newspapers as a kid to running his own renovation companies, Crown Renovations and KVM Contracting, Ken was innovative and creative in all his endeavours.
Having lived in Kenora, Winnipeg, Dryden, British Columbia, Toronto, and Thunder Bay, Ken made friends everywhere he went. Ken had a magnetic personality and everyone would gravitate to him. Ken was very gifted and could do almost anything (and for what he couldn't do, he always knew a guy who could!). He remodelled homes, built furniture and decks/patios. He was a great fisherman and would clean all the fish (because he hated getting bones that others would miss!). He spent many summers camping at Sparkling Lake in Graham. Ken also enjoyed motorhoming to Northern USA for dirt track racing with his large group of friends. The last few years have been spent entertaining at his country home which he had made into a park-like oasis filled with gardens, trees, paths and decks. He enjoyed his time, no matter what season, in his old garage, which he turned into a Luxury Man-Cave with five-star amenities.
Ken is survived by his partner of 19 years, Kristin Doran, and her daughters Hannah (Roddy), Krista and Dana, as well as 11 grandchildren. Ken was an only child and was predeceased by his parents.
Ken made so many friends and touched the lives of many during his life journey; he will never be forgotten. He will be forever remembered for his jokes, quick wit, his gourmet BBQ's, and his always-ready helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Thank you to the wonderful staff in the ICU for the exceptional care given to Kenny and the compassion shown to us. Dr Ahmed, Cassie, Lynsey, Jamie and Emma made our tragic experience bearable.
Please join Kenny's friends and family for a celebration of his life at 1 pm on Friday January 31, 2020 at the Italian Cultural Centre.