It is with heavy hearts that the family of our beloved Kendall announce her passing on July 27th, 2020 at the age of 48. Loved and cherished by her husband Richard, sister Marissa and mother Sharon. Kendall was born in Thunder Bay on December 17th, 1971 to Ken and Sharon Hacio. She received her education in Thunder Bay and upon graduation decided to do day care as she had a love for children. She then managed a hobby store for a number of years before her illness. In the late 80's she met Richard and decided this was the guy she was going to marry. She was so sure that she went and bought a wedding gown and ordered wedding invitations for March 1991. They then decided the big day was December 5th, 1992, her mothers 50th birthday. Kendall of course had to announce this to everyone. Kendall was kind, generous and a friend to everyone. Her school mates are still her best buddies. In 2005 her life changed and she spent 15 years of pure hell and knew every Doctor and the Regional Hospital intimately. She fought a good fight but decided she wanted to be with her father Ken (passed in 2018). She is survived by her husband Richard, mother Sharon and sister Marissa and





her two beloved nieces Gianna and Elise of Minneapolis. Her beloved dog Teko got her through many long painful nights and he checks her room regularly.Also survived by Aunt and Uncle Cheryl and Jim McCallum, cousins Melanie, Meaghan and Dr. Cait McCallum and her Aunt Sheila Olson. Also survived by brother and sister-in-laws Roger and Diane, Mike and Tina, Bert and Nancy Despres and Suzanne Nichols and numerous nephews and nieces. Kendall was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Clarence (Bud) and Irene Otway, paternal grandparents Walter and Cecelia Hacio and her dear father Ken in 2018. Also predeceased by father and mother-in-law Bert and Fern Despres. Our thanks to the Thunder Bay Paramedics, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Thunder Police for their kindness, compassion and exemplary service.Words cannot convey the patience, expertise and responsiveness of the





wonderful staff from St. Elizabeth home care nursing. Donations in memory of Kendall may be made to the Linda Buchan Regional Cancer Centre or the Canadian Diabetes (Thunder Bay) Association.

"Free of pain and suffering,





rest in the arms of your father sweet girl."

Kendall Despres will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial





Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.











