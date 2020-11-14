It is with a sad and heavy heart that the family of Keneth Michael Zubec announce his peaceful passing at home on November 9, 2020. Ken was born on October 22, 1947 in Port Arthur, to Michael and Albina Zubec.



Ken attended Shuniah Public School and was a graduate of Lakeview High School. He had been employed with Richardson Elevators, in the office of Keefer Terminal with the Purchasing Department at McKellar Hospital and as a bartender with the Royal Edward Hotel and various other bars. A sports enthusiast Ken enjoyed golf, hockey, baseball, cross-country skiing, cycling and in the last few years walking.



Ken will be remembered for his hearty laugh and great sense of humour which was evident to all who attended family get-togethers. Known for his fabulous memory, Ken was our family historian able to recall people, places and dates from the Zubec family past and present.



He liked to post and connect with others on Thunder Bay Memories and Facebook and kept up with all local and global news.



Ken and his partner Cindy enjoyed going on picnics to Chippewa and Black Bay Park and attending various seasonal events throughout the city. An avid animal lover, he could often be found feeding the squirrels which came to his yard and if he could, he would help any animal in distress.



Ken will be remembered by his daughter Kathy Becker (Justin), grandchildren Joseph, Jacob, Katelynn (Ryan) and Eddie and great grandchild Jameson all of Escondido, California, partner Cindy Lou Syryduk, sister Sharon Bobie (Alex), niece Tara of Toronto and Paul of Thunder Bay, aunt Verna Pizzolato of Whitby as well as numerous cousins in Winnipeg, Toronto, British Columbia and Thunder Bay.



Predeceased by his parents Michael and Albina Zubec, brother Frederick, son Scott and daughter Sara.



Cremation has taken place and private family service will take place in the summer of 2021.



Ken will be laid to rest with his parents in St. Andrew's Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Pallative Care Team with special thanks to Dr's. Crupi and Miller for the compassion and care they gave to Ken. Also to the amazing doctors, nurses and staff of the I.C.U. and the Emergency Department and nursing staff of 3A T.B.R.H.S.C. A special thanks to Natalie of VitalAire Healthcare who went above and beyond and to Steve and Frank of Northern Respiratory Centre for all their help and support.



As expressions of sympathy the family respectfully requests memorials to the Lung Association, the Thunder Bay Humane Society or charity of choice.



Arrangements entrusted to Blake Funeral Chapel.



Keneth Zubec will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





On-line Condolences may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com