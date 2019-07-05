|
|
August 14, 1936 - July 5, 2014
In Loving Memory of a Wonderful Husband, Dad, Grandpa & Great Grandpa.
He had a sense of humour
And a sparkle in his eye
A helping hand in times of need
On that you could rely.
Maybe we can't touch his hand
Or see his smiling face
Maybe we can't hear his voice
Or feel his warm embrace.
But something we will always have
Tucked safely in our hearts
Our love for him, his love for us
Will never let us part.
~Lovingly remembered by wife Patricia and Family.
“Red Pencils Are Forever”