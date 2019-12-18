|
|
It is with broken hearts that we sadly announce the passing of Kenneth Dennis, age 47 years, at TBRHSC on December 10, 2019. “When tomorrow starts without me,
Born on May 21, 1972 in Thunder Bay, Kenny was raised and educated locally, attending Westgate Collegiate. He was employed as a Support Worker with Community Living Thunder Bay with 25 years of service. Kenny enjoyed spending time with his son and daughter, loved summers camping and being outdoors with family and friends.
Kenny is survived by his children Kody and Kalyn (their mother Michelle Trush), mother Helen Dennis, sisters Amanda Dennis (Randy), Ashlee Theriault (Patrick), his partner Dalys Lacko (Korbin and Kohyn) and several nieces and nephews. Kenny was predeceased by his daughter Sara, father Terry Dennis, uncle Freddy Handzlik, and other aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to a mental health charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
don't think we're far apart.
For every time you think of me,
I'm right there in your heart.”