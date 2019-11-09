|
|
February 27, 1947 -
October 25, 2019
Ken was born on February 27, 1947. He was raised in Thunder Bay, Ontario by his parents, mother Ruby and father Roddy LeBlanc. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Linda of 46 years and his only son Taumas (T.J.) He is survived by his 5 brothers, Fred wife Janis, Richard wife Myrna, Philip wife Connie, Howard wife Georgia, and David wife Renee. Ken moved with is wife to Winnipeg and retired from the City of Winnipeg Streets Division, January 1, 2013. Cremation has taken place, with private interment to take place in the family plot at a later date.