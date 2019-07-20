|
Kenneth Charles Sheffield, age 86 years, long-time resident of Kakabeka Falls, ON, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on July 13, 2019. Ken was born at Woodside in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia on August 13, 1932 to Charles & Hilda (Hutton) Sheffield. The family resided there for a short time before moving to Avonport, Nova Scotia to live on a small farm. A few years later they retreated to Sheffield Mills, where Ken attended school at Upper Canard and Kentville. In August of 1950, Ken joined the army in Halifax and moved to Kingston, Ontario, and then St. John, New Brunswick. He joined the 25 Commonwealth Brigade in Korea, and served there until 1953 when he was discharged. Following his discharge, Ken returned to Halifax, Nova Scotia where he was employed under the Federal Government. Shortly after, he joined the CN rail where he worked on the section gang, and as a locomotive fireman, before moving to Transcona, Manitoba as well as Brandon, Fort Rouge, & Sioux Lookout. While serving for the railway, Ken was promoted to an office position, an indoor job he did not like. At Ken's request to be demoted, he returned to outdoor work and became the Centralized Traffic Controller for the Western province, followed by construction, design and maintenance worker for Fort Frances and Thunder Bay, ON. Ken retired in July, 1988. In 1966, Ken moved to Kakabeka Falls where he met lifetime resident Jan (Janis Currie) whom he married in September, 1969. Ken and Jan had two daughters Lisa and Jolyne. As a family, they enjoyed frequent weekend dinners and gatherings with family and friends. Summers were commonly spent together camping at Huronian, and vacations included trips home to the East Coast. Ken was a man with many interests and much experience, holding an extensive knowledge in a variety of topics. He obtained his pilot's license in 1976, and became a member of the Kakabeka Flying club where he kept his Taylor Craft CFIXW. He was also a proud member of the Kakabeka Legion, Shuniah Masonic Lodge and the Lakehead Shrine Club 101 Unit. Ken was even on counsel for the township of Oliver Paipoonge, and loved a good political debate. In retirement, Ken completed a photography course and delved into photo restoration. He practised carpentry by making his own canoe, kayak, cradles for his grandchildren and other valued furniture pieces. He appreciated nature, and later purchased property in Conmee which served as his treasured wilderness retreat. He was a hunter, fisherman and occasional bee keeper, and spent many years volunteering at the local salmon hatchery. Ken loved animals, and would visit Maxwell's farm where he lent a helping hand with their Percherons and Clydsdales. During his lifetime, he was never without a loyal dog by his side. Ken also developed many friendships over his lifetime. If he liked you, you knew it. If he did not like you…you knew that too. He had numerous adventures and unbelievable true stories. Ken took risks and lived life to the fullest, on his terms and in his way. In his later years, Ken enjoyed his grandchildren, recounting family history and sharing his knowledge and interests with the next generation. Eventually, Ken moved to an apartment at Glacier Ridge. Although this was a difficult transition for him, he and Maxi made the best of it and they made wonderful friends during their time there. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Hilda Sheffield, his brothers Harry and Cecil, and his wife, Jan (Currie). He is survived by his sister Pat of Nova Scotia, nephew Jason, his beloved dog Maxi, his two daughters Lisa and Jolyne, as well as his grandchildren, Braedon, Connor, Makenna, Pablo, Vianca and Felicia. Many thanks to the staff at Glacier Ridge and St. Joes, as well as the specialists and physicians involved with his care; especially Dr. Goodman and Dr. MacDonald for their kindness and compassion, and friends and family who spent time with him. He really appreciated and enjoyed your visits. At Ken's specific request, there will be no funeral (if you knew Ken, you know you did what he said). Thank you all for the offers of help and support during this time, it is much appreciated. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take some time and do something you love, with people you love.Online condolences may be made through
