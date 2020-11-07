It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Cornell Edward “Dempsey” Shaffer, age 47, on November the 5th, 2020. He was born on June 4th, 1973 and raised in Thunder Bay, Ontario.



He was predeceased by his father Edward Shaffer and brother Richard Shaffer.



He is survived by his daughters Daytona and Dalainee and their mother Danielle Wood, mother Terttu Viitasaari, siblings Peter Viitasaari, Monica (Mark) Wilson, Henry Viitasaari, Frank Shaffer and J.P. Shaffer and nieces Jessica Wilson (Matty Furioso) and Sarah Lepage (Johnny Lepage); his special friend Jessica Robertson (Alexis and Heath) who cared for him to the end; his Dryden family “Chuck” Shaffer, Kimberly Roy (Shaffer) and Wade Roy, Christopher Shaffer, Shelley Kiewning (Shaffer) and Ken Kiewning, Ricki-Lee Helbling (Kiewning) and Ryan Helbling, Cara-Marie Helbling and Rob Shaffer and Janet Shaffer, Daniel Shaffer and Kelsey Shaffer. Along, with numerous extended family members and friends in Canada and Finland.



“Dempsey”, as he was known, was the last child of Terttu Viitasaari who came from Ruona, Kuortane, Finland. >From the very beginning, it was obvious that he loved fishing. He spent countless hours plumbing the watery depths of many inland lakes and rivers in Northwestern Ontario, Southern Ontario and even in Florida! He was NEVER happier then, when he was fishing. This is what prompted him to attend Fleming College to become an Aquaculture Technician and for 15 years followed his passion driving everyday to the Dorion Fish Hatchery.



Dempsey never let his illness define him. Through his appointments and set backs, he attended many 5K,10K marathons and cross country skiing events with his daughters. He always advocated for and participated in community fundraising events, with a smile.



Besides fishing and running, Dempsey loved hunting, Golf Frisbee with his brother Henry (there was even a special Dempsey basket on their favourite course in B.C.) and spent countless hours testing his metal against the most impossible games and puzzles.



Donations can be made to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada and in addition to that...go fishing.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May St., Thunder Bay





He was loved



Please sign the

online condolences

and share stories

of remembrance at

everestofthunderbay.com