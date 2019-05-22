|
|
1935-2019Online condolences
With heavy hearts we the family of Ken Huston announce his passing on May 17th, 2019. Dad was born on February 7th to Howard and Lillian Huston, in Port Arthur, where he lived his entire life. He was a very accomplished meat cutter working at many local establishments throughout his career, even teaching classes at Confederation College. Family was everything to both mom and dad. The house was always full of not only their own children but often with friends, family members, and extended family. Everyone was welcome and able to stay as long as needed. Left to mourn dad are his daughters Patrice (Richard) and Carol; sons Tom, Darin (Robin) and David; grandchildren Sandie, Marissa, Teryl, Danny, Jaymie, Sean, Jolene, Cody, DJ, Matthew, Zachary and Brooke, along with their spouses and 15 great grandchildren; brothers Ralph, Clayton (Lynn), Tom (June), Charlie (Carol); Sisters-in-law Vi, Dianne, Nori; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his loving wife Maureen in 2015, son Larry, grandson Dau and his mother Melissie; mother and father Howard and Lillian Huston, mother and father-in-law Hugh and Emily Paxton; brothers Bill, Art, Bob, Clifford; sister Lois and sister- in-law Connie. As per dads wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. A celebration of life and a family interment will be at a later date. A special thanks to the staff of 2 south, Hogarth Riverview Manor for the kindness, care, and compassion shown to our dad over the past 2 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.
~ The family of Ken Huston
may be made through www.nwfainc.com